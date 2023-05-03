Vanessa Kirby explains how she dealt with ‘self-doubt’ at a young age

The Crown star Vanessa Kirby has elaborated on how she overcame self-doubt in her childhood.



In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Vanessa, who played Princess Margaret in first and second series, revealed that she always wanted to act from a young age.

“I was very sensitive. I had no idea how I would become an actress, but I knew it was what I wanted to do; it was what made me feel happiest, it was what made me feel most free, least judged somehow,” said the 35-year-old.

Reflecting on her early days, Vanessa explained, “I had so much self-doubt growing up – oh my goodness, I still do. I have made peace with the fact that it is there.”

“It's the practice of letting it be in the passenger seat. You have to say: "You are not going to drive but you can be here,” remarked the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Bafta-winning actress spoke of working as a villain in the new movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

“I did all sorts of research, and director Christopher McQuarrie gave me loads of books on power and how to transmit power, how calm is the thing that is most powerful – the more you reel it in, the more intimidating it is,” she added.