Salman Khan flaunts his muscles in a new pool picture, fans go gaga over his fitness

Salman Khan flexes his toned body in a pool, fans gush

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has always been known for his physique and fitness, and the actor recently gave his fans a glimpse of his toned muscles in a new pool picture that has gone viral on social media.

In the picture, Khan can be seen sporting a pair of swim shorts and flaunting his biceps and back muscles while relaxing in a pool. The picture has left fans awestruck and many have commented on his impressive fitness levels.

Khan, who is known for his love for fitness and bodybuilding, has often shared glimpses of his workout sessions on social media, inspiring his fans to lead a healthy lifestyle. The actor has been working hard on his physique for his upcoming films, and it looks like his hard work is paying off.



The picture has received thousands of likes and comments, with fans praising the actor's fitness levels and commenting on his impressive muscles. Many fans have also expressed their excitement for his upcoming films and are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen.

Salman Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood and has a massive fan following. He has been in the industry for over three decades and has delivered several blockbuster hits. The actor is currently working on his upcoming films, including Tiger 3.