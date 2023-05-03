Meghan didn’t get invitation to Met Gala so it wouldn’t ‘taint’ Charles’ coronation?

File Footage

Meghan Markle was not invited to this year's Met Gala so that her presence at the fashion event would not "taint" King Charles' coronation, claimed expert.



Speaking to Express.co.uk, Kinsey Schofield discussed the Duchess of Sussex’s absence from the fashion extravaganza, saying Anna Wintour probably refrained from inviting her.

The expert said that the Vogue editor has “great admiration” for the monarchy and she may have refused to send an invitation to Meghan so that it would not steal attention from King Charles’ coronation.

"I don’t know if Meghan would even be invited to the Met Gala at this point. The Sussex brand has turned quite toxic in the states for a number of reasons,” Schofield said.

"The Met is considered a secretive and outrageous event for the elite. So secretive that celebrities typically have to sneak selfies in the bathroom.

"Discretion is part of its charm. Not only would all eyes be on Harry and Meghan, taking attention away from the usual suspects, I think celebrities fear that conversations had with the couple will be repeated.

"The Sussexes also tend to dwell on the negative which has not made a great impression on everybody,” she added.

Schofield went on to discussed Wintour’s love for the monarchy, claiming that she made sure the event would not distract attention from the crowning ceremony of Britain’s new monarch.

"Anna Wintour has always had great admiration for Queen Elizabeth II and the monarchy,” the expert continued. "I don't think Vogue's Queen would want to taint King Charles's Coronation celebration with such a disruptive appearance.”

"Between Meghan's TedTalk appearance and WME announcement... I don't think Meghan would hesitate to take attention away from this historical event."