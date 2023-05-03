Prince Harry’s an ‘adolescent TikTok-er’ with a ‘highly media polished exterior’

Prince Harry has just been branded ‘an adolescent TikTok-er’ with ‘numerous slights’ and pains.



This claim has been issued by Sky News contributor and cultural commentator Nicholas Sheppard.

Mr Sheppard believes, “Onlookers also, at least at a latent or half-conscious level, feel that there’s something quite passive aggressive and unassertive about addressing his father and brother through the media, which is, to some degree, what the whole publicity tour was about.”



He even went as far as to brand the Duke “an adolescent TikTok-er who will drone on histrionically about dramas and slights suffered by a contemporary, rather than actually engaging with and having it out with their cafeteria tormentor, there’s a kind of keening quality to it, underneath the immensely relatable, likable, and let’s face it, highly media polished exterior.”

“He also made the mistake of being too revelatory. If I can rig up an analogy here, full nakedness can be both gratuitous and banal.”