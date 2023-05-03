Prince Harry’s ‘PR war is over and he lost’: ‘Forces are turning around him’

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly come to the ‘end’ of his rope, experts warn.



This claim has been issued by Sky News contributor and cultural commentator Nicholas Sheppard.

He started the chat off by explaining, “Apparently, Harry and his father had a long phone call, prior to Harry’s journeying over for the coronation.”



“But with a ‘quick in and out’ scheduled, and without his wife to accompany him, and in a spectacle in which he will be back in his familiar minor role, to the side, while more important forces are turning around him, and with his favourability ratings lackluster, it will be clear that his little PR war is over. And he lost.”