‘Pakistan committed to IMF’: Ishaq Dar reassures American diplomat

Charge’d Affaires of the Embassy of United States of America Andrew Schofer called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar at Finance Division in Islamabad on May 3, 2023. — Twitter/@FinMinistryPak



ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday reiterated the government’s commitment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme during a meeting with the US Embassy Charge’d Affaires Andrew Schofer at the Finance Division.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance, during the meeting, the finance minister informed Schofer about the ongoing IMF programme and assured him that the coalition government “is committed to completing the programme”.

In response, the statement said, Schofer voiced his confidence in Pakistan’s policies and programmes for economic stability and extended his support to advance the existing economic and trade relations between the two states.

The finance minister apprised the American diplomat about the economic situation and discussed the current challenges it was facing.

He further communicated about the difficult policy decisions recently being taken by the government with the aim of stabilising and subsequently boosting the economy, ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth.

During the meeting, Schofer and Dar also exchanged views on “remarkable bilateral relations held with the United States on economic and trade fronts”.

Dar thanked the US charge’d affaires and reiterated the government’s desire to expand bilateral trade and investment ties with the US.

The meeting comes a day after The News — citing sources — reported that Pakistani authorities and the Washington-based lender were blaming each other for the delay in the revival of the bailout programme.

Official sources told the publication on Monday that both the IMF and Pakistan were holding each other responsible for the "unwarranted delay" in the completion of the outstanding ninth review and reviving the stalled programme after the lapse of almost 80 days since both sides completed Islamabad parleys on February 9.

According to the report published in The News, Pakistan’s options for reviving the IMF programme are shrinking with the passage of every day. It is yet to be ascertained how the country will proceed to accomplish the existing IMF programme which expires on June 30, 2023.