King Charles faces a major blow ahead of coronation

Britain’s King Charles has dealt a major blow ahead of his coronation on Saturday, May 6.



According to a report by Express UK, millions of Britons have pledged to skip King Charles coronation.

A survey by YouGov reveals that 21.8 million Britons may be planning to avoid festivities on the historic day.

The publication, citing the survey, reported it found 41 per cent of adults in Britain quizzed about their plans for the big day said they will not be celebrating King Charles coronation.

Only 39 per cent adults plan to celebrate the day, according to the survey, however, 21 percent are still undecided.

The report claims this is just half the proportion of adult Britons who watched late Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953.

There are also reports all Britons will be called on to swear allegiance to King Charles at his coronation, an oath hitherto reserved for British nobility.

The office of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who will lead the coronation ceremony on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, announced last Saturday that the traditional "Homage of Peers" -- during which representatives of the nobility kneel before the king and pledge allegiance to him -- would be scrapped.

Instead, the ceremony will include a "Homage of the People", with the archbishop calling on all people in the United Kingdom and other places where King Charles is the head of state to swear allegiance.