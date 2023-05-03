Prince Harry exposing ‘practically everything without irony or filters’

Experts have just blasted Prince Harry for desiring to ‘expose’ the truth about everything “without irony or filters’.

This claim has been issued by Sky News contributor and cultural commentator Nicholas Sheppard.

He believes “What generates such an appeal for The Royal family is the speculation, the not-quite knowing; the titillating semi-insights, the spectacle catalysed by gossip.”



“It only works if at least some of the reality is obscured,” he further went on to add.

But “Prince Harry went 100 per cent - relating practically everything, without irony or filters, so that much of the inner workings, and inner drama actually came across as benign.”