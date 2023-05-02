Miranda Lambert gushes over 'hot' husband

Miranda Lambert revealed the reasons behind her flourishing marriage at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday celebration.
Speaking with Fox News Digital, the Drunk singer added, "Everybody’s still trying to figure that out, I think."
"Communication and laughing together I think is the secret, secret sauce," she said.
The 39-year-old walked down the aisle with NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin in January 2019.
The Hell on Heels singer posted several pictures highlighting her chemistry with McLoughlin on their fourth wedding anniversary.
"Celebrating four years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin Happy anniversary babe! You are the best," she penned.
She added, "(Y’all are welcome for the last two pics)," signaling to her husband's shirtless pictures.
"I told him, I operate in my gift. I'm a singer-songwriter… I believe that my job, given my gift, is take songs to the people, so if you're given this gift you should take that to the people," she cheekily said, suggesting to McLoughlin's strong physique. "You're welcome, world."
