Pedro Pascal turn heads at Met Gala 

Pedro Pascal graced the Met Gala carpet sporting black shorts over a full-red coat while flashing his legs, which made the internet go crazy.
Fan gushed over the Chilean-American actor on the star-studded ceremony as the star doubled down on his recent online sex symbol fame.
"Sweet Jesus ... thank you so much for this because Eevee... this man is so fine," one admirer commented.
"God bless whoever it was at Vogue that did a slow pan up Pedro Pascal's legs on the carpet at the Met," one user wrote.
"I ADORE this guy. AND he rocks those shorts! #PedroPascal Wins!" add another.
Pascal shot to popularity after Game of Thrones and Netflix's Narcos role, but his Star Wars show The Mandalorian and HBO post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us made him most-sought after star.
The 48-year-old actor also netted roles in some on the big-budgeted films movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
