Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner hit Met Gala red carpet separately

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and singer Bad Bunny graced the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night but the rumoured lovebirds hit the red carpet separately, leaving fans guessing about their future move.



Bunny and Jenner, who were spotted together in the town two nights prior, arrived separately to attend the biggest fashion event on Monday.

Kylie Jenner's sister turned heads as she rocked a sheer top, a leather miniskirt, and thigh-high boots, while her rumoured new flame cut a low-key profile in a black shirt, black pants, and a black and yellow jacket.

The two, according to TMZ, booked separate hotels for their trip to the Big Apple for the Met Gala.

The rapper and model have been in news about their whirlwind romance for the last couple of months as being seen together on different spots together.

More recently, Jenner made an appearance in Bad Bunny’s Instagram Stories during the “Tití Me Preguntó” performer’s time at Coachella in April. They were also spotted leaving a Tyler the Creator concert in Los Angeles together later that month.



"Kendall and Bad Bunny are getting closer and closer every day. They talk and text non-stop and see each other whenever it’s possible. They are definitely getting more smitten with each other as they spend more time with each other," a source told ET.

Bad Bunny makes Kendall Jenner laugh and she is always smiling around him”. "He’s a big romantic, which Kendall finds very attractive and sweet,” the source added.