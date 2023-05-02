Katy Perry going to be replaced on American Idol show

File Footage

Katy Perry will be temporarily replaced on American Idol after being invited to perform at King Charles III’s coronation, which will be held on May 6.



The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey on coming Saturday and the concert is organised a day later at Windsor Castle.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, fellow judge Luke Bryan dished on who will “fill in” for Perry and Lionel Richie for a short time.

“It’s big time. It’s big time,” admitted Bryan.

The country musician added, “The people that we have filling in, contestants have used their songs many, many times. A lot more than mine!”

“I’m already lucky to keep being a part of this show, you’re not getting me kicked off ‘Idol’,” he concluded.

Earlier, Perry faced backlash over bashing contestant Nusa Buzaladze’s bedazzled outfit choices.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that she’s being slammed by her fans. Other time, she was criticised for “mom-shaming” contestant Sara Beth Liebe.