Jack Harlow, Emma Chamberlain reconnect at Met Gala

Emma Chamberlain and Jack Harlow reunited at the Met Gala 2023, offering fans another cutesy exchange after last year’s viral conversation.

The YouTube celebrity known for her collaborations with fashion’s biggest names smashed it as Vogue correspondent at the Met Gala 2022. Several of her off-beat, short interviews on the red carpet went viral, including the conversation with rapper Jack Harlow.

The duo exchanged a nonchalant ‘love ya’ after a short red-carpet interview leaving Emma surprised. The endearing moment became one of the highlights of Met Gala 2022.

The pair ran into each other again this year with Emma returning as correspondent for Vogue. Spotting Jack Harlow on the red carpet Emma quickly summoned him over with a comical ‘Oh, no, no!’

“Get over here. Oh no!”

To which Jack Harlow says: “Which side do you want me on?”

“Right over here,” Emma responds

“Yes ma'am.” says Harlow.

The duo then reflect on the most talked about moment from last year's Met Gala.

“How are we gonna like outdo what we did?” says Emma.

“We don't have to. It's just, it's us. It's just us. It's a timeless partnership,” Harlow responds.

After establishing who each of them are wearing, Thomas Hilfiger for Jack and Miu Miu for Emma, the pair end the conversation reenacting their viral ‘love ya’ moment.



“All right. It's great to see you.”

“It is great to see you.”

“Love ya”

“Love ya”