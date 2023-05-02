Gigi Hadid dons strapless corset at Met Gala 2023

Gigi Hadid is sending waves with her beauty at the Met Gala.

The 27-year-old supermodel paid homage to designer Karl Lagerfeld in a strapless corset top and a black mesh overlay.

The mother-of-onw added a low-rise black shirt to her dress for the night.

Gigi's new look comes days after she shared heartfelt details about her relationship with daughter Khai.

"She has already given me so much. I always wanted to be a mom, but I was never obsessive about it or [thought that] I was put on this Earth to be a mom," she told The Sunday Times.

"I've always been quite organized, so having Khai at the time that I did was a blessing. I'm so glad to be a young mom," Gigi noted.