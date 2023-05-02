Tom Hanks celebrates 35th wedding anniversary with Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have now been married for 35 years!

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who make up one of Hollywood's most-celebrated couples, marked their 35th wedding anniversary with a heartwarming celebration of their enduring love.

Rita Wilson shared a delightful snapshot on Instagram and Twitter that shows Tom Hanks presenting her with a cake that reads "Happy Anniversary" while she beams with joy.

"35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything," she wrote.

The couple first met on the set of ABC’s sitcom Bosom Buddies and became friends; Hanks was then married to his college sweetheart Samantha Lewes.

Hanks and the singer-songwriter made their relationship public in 1986; Hanks finalized his divorce with Lewes in 1987 and tied the knot with his soulmate Wilson in 1988.

One year after they got married, the Toy Story actor won the Golden Globe for Best Actor and thanked his loving wife, “Rita Wilson — thank you, babe, for marrying me,”

They have two children together, sons Chet and Truman. Hanks also shares daughter Elizabeth and son Colin with ex-wife Lewes, who died of bone cancer in 2002.