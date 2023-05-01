'Black Superman' movie still on the cards?

DC boss James Gunn teased Superman fans, saying that not-so-dead J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates's Superman reboot project may comeback to life.



Speaking to io9, the DC head honcho revealed that his Superman: Legacy does not put a stop on other Kryptonian hero's stories

“Those two things are totally unrelated,” Gunn added.

“That’s an exciting movie. I know that Chantal Nong, who is the executive on that project, is extremely excited about it. So if it comes in and it’s great, which I haven’t read the script, and if the timing is right, that could absolutely happen. That’s totally unrelated. It would be an Elseworlds tale like Joker.”

In 2021, J.J. Abrams' Superman project made exciting headlines as it teased to roped in a Black Superman.

Previously, Gunn said the studio is mulling potential candidates for the superhero character.

Speaking to Variety, the 56-year-old has confirmed that Chris Pratt is not one of the candidates considered for Superman.

“It’s not Chris Pratt. If he was a few years younger, maybe.”

