Victoria Beckham pays touching tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld

Victoria Beckham has paid a touching tribute to fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld on Met Gala Monday.
Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girls member shared throwback photos with Karl with a heartfelt note.
She said, “In honour of Karl on #MetGala Monday! Karl Lagerfeld was a genius and always so kind and generous to me, both personally and professionally.
“He had a sense of humour like no other - he really was one of the funniest men in fashion!! - and inspired us all with his artistic talents and vision.”
Victoria further said “It was a dream come true to be photographed by him in 2012 on Gabrielle Chanel's famous staircase at 31 Rue Cambon, Paris. I can’t wait to see this year’s Met exhibition honouring one of fashion’s most celebrated visionaries. xx VB”
This year's Met Gala honours Karl Lagerfeld.
