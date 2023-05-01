 
close
Monday May 01, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Victoria Beckham pays touching tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld

Victoria Beckham says "Karl Lagerfeld was a genius and always so kind and generous to me, both personally and professionally"

By Web Desk
May 01, 2023
Victoria Beckham pays touching tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld
Victoria Beckham pays touching tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld

Victoria Beckham has paid a touching tribute to fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld on Met Gala Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the former Spice Girls member shared throwback photos with Karl with a heartfelt note.

She said, “In honour of Karl on #MetGala Monday! Karl Lagerfeld was a genius and always so kind and generous to me, both personally and professionally.

“He had a sense of humour like no other - he really was one of the funniest men in fashion!! - and inspired us all with his artistic talents and vision.”

Victoria further said “It was a dream come true to be photographed by him in 2012 on Gabrielle Chanel's famous staircase at 31 Rue Cambon, Paris. I can’t wait to see this year’s Met exhibition honouring one of fashion’s most celebrated visionaries. xx VB”

This year's Met Gala honours Karl Lagerfeld.