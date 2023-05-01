Meghan Markle a ‘posing up a storm like her entire career is riding on it’

Experts believe Meghan Markle is desperate to “pose up a storm like her entire career is riding on her pulling off a PR reset.”
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
She started everything off by saying, “The King faces his post-coronation weeks, when he should be trying to capitalise on the leftover national bonhomie and pride, turning it into longer lasting support for the institution, being overshadowed by his glossy daughter-in-law.”
“For both Charles and Meghan, a lot is riding on the coming weeks and months.”
“On one hand we will have a 74-year-old P-plate Kingwho will be waving and shaking hands like the future of a 1000-year-old institution depends on it. (It does).”
“And on the other, a 41-year-old former cable actress who will be posing up a storm like her entire career is riding on her pulling off a PR reset. (It is).”
King Charles dubbed 'timid' for not confronting Meghan Markle over her attacks on Royal familu
Meghan Markle has been urged to choose a new career so it would divert her attention from attacking royals
Meghan Markle's family will talk about their relationship with the Duchess in new interview, set to release before...
Many anti-monarchy campaigner believe that King Charles’ public allegiance has crossed a line
Experts fear Prince Harry carries his future in his hands as Coronation Day could ‘make or break it’
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be seated in Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs at different points during...