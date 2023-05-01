Meghan Markle a ‘posing up a storm like her entire career is riding on it’

Experts believe Meghan Markle is desperate to “pose up a storm like her entire career is riding on her pulling off a PR reset.”



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She started everything off by saying, “The King faces his post-coronation weeks, when he should be trying to capitalise on the leftover national bonhomie and pride, turning it into longer lasting support for the institution, being overshadowed by his glossy daughter-in-law.”

“For both Charles and Meghan, a lot is riding on the coming weeks and months.”

“On one hand we will have a 74-year-old P-plate Kingwho will be waving and shaking hands like the future of a 1000-year-old institution depends on it. (It does).”

“And on the other, a 41-year-old former cable actress who will be posing up a storm like her entire career is riding on her pulling off a PR reset. (It is).”



