Javed Akhtar praises Satish Kaushik's filmmaking talents, comment on his production company

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar recently praised filmmaker Satish Kaushik, stating that his production company could have reached a turnover of Rs. 150-200 crore if it had been managed more efficiently.
In a recent interview, Akhtar spoke about Kaushik's production company, which has produced several successful films over the years. However, he also noted that the company had not been able to achieve its full potential due to mismanagement and a lack of business acumen.
Akhtar stated that Kaushik was a talented filmmaker and has a keen eye for good stories, but he lacked the business acumen needed to take his company to the next level. He went on to add that if Kaushik had focused on the business side of things and managed his company more efficiently, it could have become a major player in the film industry.
