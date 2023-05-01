Prince Harry is in ‘quite the predicament’: ‘Royal legacy on the fence'

Prince Harry is reportedly faced with a grave worry and pressure as the ‘predicament’ draws near.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She believes “Sure, Harry could fly in ahead of the coronation but last it was reported, Charles and wife Queen Camilla had only managed one full rehearsal of the big day suggesting they need all the prep time they can get.”

Thus poor old Aitch now faces quite the predicament. Does he choose his father or his family? London or Montecito? Honouring his royal legacy or focusing on the future?”