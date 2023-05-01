Prince Harry is in ‘quite the predicament’: ‘Royal legacy on the fence'

Prince Harry is reportedly faced with a grave worry and pressure as the ‘predicament’ draws near.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
She believes “Sure, Harry could fly in ahead of the coronation but last it was reported, Charles and wife Queen Camilla had only managed one full rehearsal of the big day suggesting they need all the prep time they can get.”
Thus poor old Aitch now faces quite the predicament. Does he choose his father or his family? London or Montecito? Honouring his royal legacy or focusing on the future?”
King Charles dubbed 'timid' for not confronting Meghan Markle over her attacks on Royal familu
Meghan Markle has been urged to choose a new career so it would divert her attention from attacking royals
Meghan Markle's family will talk about their relationship with the Duchess in new interview, set to release before...
Many anti-monarchy campaigner believe that King Charles’ public allegiance has crossed a line
Experts fear Prince Harry carries his future in his hands as Coronation Day could ‘make or break it’
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be seated in Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs at different points during...