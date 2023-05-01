Prince Harry ‘not skilled enough’ to milk royal brand like Meghan Markle

Experts believe Prince Harry comes ‘no where near’ the ‘milking’ of uptight relationships that Meghan Markle can.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She started everything off by referencing an admission by The Telegraph’s Gordon Rayner, who believes, “the British chapter of her life is behind her, and in front of her all pathways are in the US.”



In reference to it all, Ms Elser stepped forward to say, “The former Suits actress might be able to park her brief UK stint as a couple of years of uptight relations, drizzly weather and the occasional flaccid Yorkshire pud but can – or would – Harry be able to do the same?”

This claim has come amid reports that allege Prince Harry has been feeling ‘incredibly desperate’ and is ‘homesick’ for the UK.