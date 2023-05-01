Kate Middleton shared true feelings on being pregnant, having newborn baby

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton believes being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family.



The mother of three shared her thought in an interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast back in 2021.

The Princess of Wales opened up about all things parenting including her battle with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness.

Kate Middleton suffered severe morning sickness during all three of her pregnancies.

Kate, who shares three children---Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with husband Prince William, said “I got very bad morning sickness, so I’m not the happiest of pregnant people.”

"Lots of people have it far, far worse, but it was definitely a challenge. Not just for me but also for your loved ones around you, and I think that’s the thing, being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family."