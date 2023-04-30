Prince Harry left royal life for Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry, in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey months after quitting the royal job, assailed his family for trying to convince him to stay, even when his wife Meghan felt suicidal.

The Duke of Sussex, in his tell-all interview with the US TV host, likened the royal family to a prison, saying he felt "trapped" being there.

King Charles III's younger son continued: "Eventually when I made that decision for my family, I was still told, ‘You can’t do this.’ And it’s like, ‘Well, how bad does it have to get until I am allowed to do this?’ She [Markle] was going to end her life. It shouldn’t have to get to that."

"It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like the list is growing, and it all comes back to the same people, the same business model — the same industry," Harry added.

According to some, Harry's statement suggests as he was afraid of losing his wife Meghan like his mother Princess Diana.

Princess Diana - who tragically died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 - earned enduring popularity with her activism and glamour that made her an international icon.



Despite all the allegations and claims, Prince William's younger brother will attend his father and stepmother's crowning ceremony on May 6. However, Harry's wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet won't accompany to the Duke to the UK.