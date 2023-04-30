Queen Camilla ‘creating no end of Buckingham Palace headaches’

Queen Camila has just been accused of “creating no end of Buckingham Palace headaches.”



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She started everything off by saying, “One of the wildest stories of them all concerns Queen Caroline, whose estranged husband George IV locked her out of Westminster Abbey during his coronation in 1821.”



“With George about to be crowned, the Queen, not one to take the hint, stood outside the Abbey in the rain, beating the barred doors with her fists. She promptly got sick and died two weeks later.”

“Just over 200 years later and here we are again, with another King George in the offing and another foreign royal wife creating no end of Buckingham Palace headaches.”