Sunday April 30, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘suck away attention, life’ like the ‘blackholes’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been branded something akin to a ‘blackhole’ that suck away attention, life

By Web Desk
April 30, 2023

Royal experts have just bashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for acting like they’re the “human equivalent of blackholes.”

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She started everything off by saying, “In the weeks after his coronation and in his first month as an anointed King, will anyone, anywhere be paying much attention to whatever he and Queen Camilla are up to while the ready-for-her-close-up, camera-ready Duchess is back with a vengeance?”

“As we have seen this week, when the Sussexes pop their heads above the parapet they have a tendency to absorb all of the media’s attention like the human equivalent of blackholes.