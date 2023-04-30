Rihanna dethrones Katy Perry as Twitter’s most-followed female celebrity

File footage

Rihanna has added another feather to her cap as she has become the most followed woman on Twitter.

Riri, who is expecting her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky, dethroned fellow pop star and close pal Katy Perry as the most followed female celebrity on the micro-blogging site.

Rihanna, 35, who is gearing up for her upcoming movie The Smurfs - is now followed by 108.3 million fans on the app.

Perry, 38, on the other hand, has 108.1 million followers on the social media portal.

According to Just Jared, the Umbrella singer’s followers count was boosted on April 11, after she dropped super adorable snaps of her son, 11 months on the Easter holidays.

The Easter snaps featuring Riri’s baby boy went viral on the internet immediately after the singer posted them online.

However, Rihanna, who joined Twitter in October 2009, has not tweeted since that day.

Lady Gaga secured tenth spot for most followed on Twitter. The list features Donald Trump, Taylor Swift, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, and Barack Obama among most followed personalities across the globe.