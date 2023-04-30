Arnold Schwarzenegger blown away by Chris Pratt's performance in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is really impressed with son-in-law Chris Pratt’s performance in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Terminator actor announced.

The 75-year-old actor tweeted after watching the feature: "I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it," the 75-year-old tweeted. "A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you."

Chris Pratt first starred in the second installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which was released in May 2017, in the role of Star Lord. He reprises the role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, leading the team on a risky mission to protect teammate Rocket.

Pratt is married to Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine, and the couple has two children together. Pratt also has a son from a previous marriage to Anna Faris.

James Gunn wrote and directed the Marvel film, which has an ensemble cast that includes Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone, besides Chris Pratt.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is set for release in cinemas on May 5.