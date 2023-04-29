Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's romantic getaway to Berlin sparks fan frenzy

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora set social media on fire through their Berlin pictures

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently took to social media to share pictures from his romantic getaway to Berlin with girlfriend Malaika Arora. The couple's intimate moments in the German city have sparked fan frenzy, with many calling them the ultimate "love birds."

In the pictures shared by Kapoor on Instagram, the couple can be seen exploring the city, trying local cuisine, and taking romantic strolls around popular tourist spots. The duo also took time to pose for several candid shots, which they shared with their fans on social media.

Kapoor captioned the post with a simple heart emoji, which sent fans into a frenzy. Many followers took to the comments section to express their admiration for the couple, calling them the "cutest" and "most adorable" pair in Bollywood.

Arora also shared several pictures from the trip on her Instagram account, showing off her chic style and love for travel. She captioned one of the posts with the words, "Take me back to paradise," hinting at the couple's desire to prolong their romantic getaway.



Kapoor and Arora have been dating for several years, but have kept their relationship largely private. However, their recent social media posts have given fans a glimpse into their loving and supportive partnership.