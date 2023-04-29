Meghan Markle’s ‘tenure on the world stage spent ‘commodifying resentments’

Experts have just spoken out about Meghan Markle’s statements via Omid Scobie, since they are “grade-A medical waste.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan.

Callahan started the chat off by saying, “Over the weekend, Meghan’s mouthpiece Omid Scobie — Scooby Doobie-Doo to us faithful rubberneckers — released a strongly worded denial from a spokesperson. Care to guess how it began?”

“‘The Duchess of Sussex,’ — we are never, ever giving up that royal title, it seems — ‘is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago. Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous’.”

“Let’s take this statement apart, shall we? Break out the scalpels. Let’s slice it and dice it and dispose of it as the grade-A medical waste it is.”

“Meghan isn’t ‘thinking about’ old grudges? Please. Her entire tenure on the world stage has been spent ‘thinking about’ conversations and correspondence from years ago, then figuring out ways to commodify such resentments. It’s her superpower. It’s part of her origin story.”

“Now to the second part of that statement: ‘We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus they alone are creating’.”

“THEY ALONE ARE CREATING!? I’m sorry — has Meghan not provided the bulk of this content? Oprah, Time magazine, The Cut, Variety (our Meghan looking saint-like, parting puffy purple clouds, Angelina Jolie successfully dethroned), ‘Finding Freedom’, her incorrectly-named ‘Archetypes with Meghan’ podcast, Netflix and Harry’s memoir — why won’t the media just leave her alone? Worldwide Privacy Tour, indeed.