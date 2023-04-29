Vogue editor Anna Wintour goes over Karl Lagerfeld’s most iconic designs for magazine

Editor of Vogue, Anna Wintour paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in a new "Life in Looks" video, discussing Lagerfeld's iconic designs and their personal relationship.

The video precedes the upcoming "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition at The Met and the Met Gala's dress code in honor of the late designer.

The video commences with an ode to the 1989, Naomi Campbell cover for American Vogue, shot by Patrick Demarchelier. Campbell wears alluring Chanel pearls with a luxe gold jacket and sporty leggings. “I love the combination,” Wintour says.

Commenting on Lagerfeld's brilliance, friend and professional collaborator Wintour said in the video: “When you go back to the quintessential Karl, he would always say, ‘I’m just a dressmaker,’”.

Wintour reminisces about Lagerfeld's rebellious spirit in the late '80s and early '90s and his later focus on celebrity and Chanel.



The video ends with a poignant portrait of Lagerfeld at his cluttered desk. “This last image is a deeply moving image of Karl towards the end of his life,” Wintour says. “He sat at this desk that was so full and covered with every possible sort of book. There’s probably a million iPads in there too. You thought he would disappear under it.”