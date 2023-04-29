Meghan Markle eyeing ‘high-profile projects’ after signing with talent agency

Meghan Markle has signed on with a top talent agency, WME agency (formerly the William Morris Agency), as she focuses on her creative endeavours away from the royal family.

According to Variety, numerous talent agencies were trying to land the Markle since she and husband Prince Harry took a step back from royal life in 2020 and moved to California. The Duchess of Sussex famously wrapped her filming obligation in 2017 as she got engaged to Prince Harry.

Mark Boardman, entertainment expert and founder of MarkMeets told Newsweek in an interview that the former Suits actress has her sight set on “high-profile projects.”

“This move suggests that Meghan is again interested in pursuing new opportunities as WME is a major talent agency, they have connections and expertise in the entertainment industry that could help her secure high-profile projects,” Boardman told the outlet.

“Secondly, being represented by a top agency could increase her visibility and help her rebuild her brand in the industry,” he continued.

“It’s important to remember that Meghan had a successful career as an actress before her marriage and signing with a talent agency is a logical step for someone looking to continue or expand their career in the entertainment industry.”

The news comes two weeks after it was confirmed that Prince Harry would be attending the Coronation of King Charles as Markle remains at their California home with their two children.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, “Meghan has been keeping her head down in Montecito, taking care of the kids and working on projects that are coming up in the months ahead.”

“It’s unclear why Prince Harry hasn’t signed also, I could expect him to follow suit," Boardman said.

“It’s possible that he has/will and it simply hasn’t been announced yet. Alternatively, it’s possible that he has chosen to pursue different career opportunities or that he simply doesn’t want to be represented by the same agency as Meghan.”