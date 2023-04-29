Royal family releases new portrait of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

The preparations for King Charles coronation are in full swing in the UK as the historic day nears.

The Royal Family on Friday released a new photo of King Charles and Duchess Camilla.

"As their majesties coronation draw closer a new picture has been shared of the King and the Queen Consort in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace," said a statement.

Charles became the king after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 95 in September last year.

He will be crowned on May 6.

Millions of people are expected to watch the coronation on TV screens while thousands others gather in London for the historic ceremony.