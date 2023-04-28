Sooraj Pancholi distributes sweets as verdict in Jiah Khan suicide case takes '10 Painful Years'

Sooraj Pancholi distributes sweets, expresses relief over verdict

Sooraj Pancholi, the Bollywood actor and son of actor Aditya Pancholi, distributed sweets on Monday after being acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case. Pancholi expressed his relief after the verdict, which he described as the end of a "10 painful years" for him and his family.

Jiah Khan, a British-American actress, was found dead in her Mumbai apartment in 2013, and Pancholi was accused of abetting her suicide. However, on Monday, a special CBI court ruled that there was insufficient evidence to charge Pancholi, and he was acquitted of all charges.

In a statement to the media, Pancholi thanked his family, friends, and fans for their support during the difficult time. He also expressed his condolences to Jiah Khan's family and said that he was saddened by her untimely death.

Pancholi, who made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film "Hero," said that he was grateful for the opportunity to move on with his life and career. He added that he was looking forward to focusing on his upcoming projects and urged the media to respect his privacy.

The verdict in the Jiah Khan case has been long-awaited and has garnered significant media attention over the years. Many Bollywood celebrities and fans have taken to social media to express their opinions on the case and the verdict.