Prince Harry throwing ‘family under the bus on the highway to higher moral purpose’

Experts believe there is absolutely no reason for Prince Harry “to throw your family under the bus on the highway to your higher moral purpose.”
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by commentator Jan Moir.
She believes “Harry and his wife — could never accept that he was not the most important biscuit in the tin. Nor that sometimes his wants and needs had to be sacrificed for the greater good of all.”
“This again is one of the harder lessons of life to learn, but it is what millions of us must come to terms with at home, at work and in relationships.”
“Because, you know what? It’s not always about you. It is not always going to go your way, but that is no reason to throw your family under the bus on the highway to your higher moral purpose.”
