Kate Middleton knows no one ‘wants to be estranged’

Experts believe Kate Middleton is now prioritizing the healing of the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William.



These claims and revelations have been brought to light by royal commentator Shannon Felton Spence.

Her admissions were shared during a chat with Fox News Digital.



There, she admitted, “Catherine wants to mend the relationship between brothers," and seems pretty adamant on doing so.

The reason being, “her own family is very close and has a tight-knit unit that includes the spouses and children of each of the Middleton siblings."

Plus, in Kate's eyes "no one enjoys being estranged from people who they care for.”