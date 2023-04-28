Fans may not catch a glimpse of Kate Middleton at Coronation Procession

Bad news for royal fans who plans to catch a glimpse of Kate Middleton on May 6 as the Princess of Wales may skip Coronation Procession

Kate Middleton may not join the Coronation Procession because motion of carriages leaves her queasy, according to express.co.uk.

As a senior member of the royal family, Kate Middleton is supposed to join the Coronation Procession on May 6 which will take senior members of the Firm from Westminster Abbey, where the service takes place, to Buckingham Palace.

The royals will be led by the King and Queen, who will follow the route in the historic Gold State Coach.

The publication reported that royal fans thought Kate looked somewhat downcast during the carriage procession on Trooping the Colour in 2019.

Quoting a The Mirror, express.co.uk reported, "The truth is the Duchess of Cambridge gets very seasick and doesn’t enjoy the rocking motion of carriages.

The Daily Express reported that another reason the Princess may not be looking forward to the carriage procession has to do with horses because she is allergic to animals.