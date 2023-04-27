Lionel Richie to newly-wed daughter: 'You’ll always be my little bird'

Lionel Richie shared a sweet message on Instagram, where he gave his well-wishes to her recently married daughter.

“My little girl is all grown up and starting her own journey with the love of her life,” he stated in the the post.



“You’ll always be my little bird, but I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become. Endless Love to you and Elliot,” Richie concluded.

The Grammy winner daughter Sofia Richie tie the knot with music executive Elliot Grainge over the weekend in a lavish ceremony in Southern France.

During an interview with E! News, the Hello singer opened up about his relationship with Grainge.

“I vetted the kid, I know who he is — I know his people,” Richie cheekily added.

“If you wish for anything for your kid, you want someone to love your kid as much as I love my kid, and he loves my kid,” the singer said.