Beyoncé takes on IRS over $2.7 million tax liability, files petition in US court

Singing sensation Beyoncé has filed petition in US tax court challenging $2.7million tax bill that includes penalties.

The singer is seeking a redetermination of a tax liability assessed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for the years 2018 and 2019.

The pop star's dispute claims IRS was mistaken in disallowing millions of dollars in deductions for insurance, management fees, legal and professional services, utilities, taxes, depreciation, including over $850,000 in charity contributions in 2018.

Beyoncé is one of the most successful recording artists of all time with a net worth of around half a billion dollars. Her rapper husband Jay Z also has stakes in a number of successful business ventures, which is worth an estimated $2.5bn.



The petition to re-evaluate the singer's tax liability was brought about by the Notice of Deficiency. Taxpayers within the US have three moths from the date of the notice to file a petition to challenge the original assessment.

According to Forbes, a case will be scheduled for trial as soon as possible - though most are agreed without going to trial.