Prince William admires stepbrother Tom Parker Bowles for speaking out against Prince Harry?

Prince William seemed to be admiring his stepbrother Tom Parker Bowles footsteps for hitting out against Prince Harry’s allegations.

The British food critic defended his mother, Queen Consort Camilla, after the Duke of Sussex criticized her for being the reason behind the divorce of King Charles and Princess Diana while calling her a “villain” in his memoir Spare.

Tom said on The News Agents podcast that his mother married the new monarch, then Prince of Wales, only because of love and did not have any other intention or strategy in place.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed the Prince of Wales must like to do the same to his younger brother, who has been publically criticizing the Royal family since stepping down as working royal in 2020.

"I love that Tom spoke out about this because William would like to. He's fought for a change in strategy and he's been shut down,” Schofield said.

"And Tom does not have to stay under the never complain, never explain mantra because he's not a member of the Royal Family.

"He spoke out to defend his mother and I don't think Camilla was crawling, or desperately trying to get the crown,” she added.

"Her great-grandmother was Alice Keppel who was happily the mistress of the King – I don't think she even thought she'd get to marry him let alone be the Queen Consort. So good for her.