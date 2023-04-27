Kate Middleton will ‘certainly have another baby’: ‘There’s always talk of four’

Experts believe motherhood has been the secret to Kate Middleton’s success within the Firm, and ‘proves’ there will undoubtedly be baby no. 4.



These admissions and claims have been issued by royal commentator Duncan Larcombe.

Mr Larcombe’s thoughts on Kate Middleton’s potential fourth child was shared with Closer.

In the midst of this chat, he claimed, “I think becoming a mum has been the making of Kate. You can see when she works with kids, she looks at home and relaxed. And I think her role as a mum with her three children is something the public love.”

“I certainly think she’ll have another baby – there was always talk of four, and there were rumours that the couple were trying for another in the autumn.”

“She and William, and their little family, are the image that I think the royals would do best putting forward. I think they are the future of the monarchy.”