Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are on a ‘deranged campaign to bring down’ King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of creating a ‘deranged campaign to bring down the Royal Family.’
These claims and revelations have been issued by royal commentator Dan Wootton.
According to GB News, he made the admissions and claimed, “If you had any doubt about my contention that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a mission to overshadow the Coronation as part of their deranged campaign to bring down the Royal Family, then the extraordinary developments in the High Court over the past 24 hours prove the case.”
“With just ten days before the biggest day in the life of King Charles and one of the most significant in the recent history of the British monarchy, the Duke of Delusion unleashed a series of twisted grenades against his own flesh and blood.”
Particularly, “The courtroom revelations about both the king and Prince William dash any hope of family reconciliation or peace next weekend.”
Prince William and Prince Harry likely won’t let any tension cloud King Charles III‘s coronation day.
Prince Harry provided new evidence in his testimony in the phone hacking lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Ltd.
Royal family reportedly wanted Meghan Markle to refuse coronation invite and Prince Harry to attend the event
Jennifer Aniston thinks Prince Harry is 'the worst brother in the entire world'
Prince Harry refers to his father's infidelity in court documents
Where did Prince William spend settlement money?