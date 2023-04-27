Vinod Khanna, Feroz Khan's death anniversary: A tribute to the iconic pair

April 27th marks as the death anniversary of two legendary actors of the Hindi cinema; Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna.
Feroz and Vinod both collaborated in numerous films. May it be an action film or a drama; the two had always left fans stunned with their phenomenal talent.
Some of their notable works include Qurbani, Dayavan, Shankar Shambhu and many others.
The plot of the film revolves around two best friends Amar and Rajesh who fall in love with the same woman unknowingly and ends up turning into enemies. Besides starring in the film, Feroz has also directed the film. With his direction skills and Vinod and Zeenat Aman’s chemistry, the film turned out to be a hit.
Dayavan, starring the spectacular duo, portrayed the story of a young boy who enters into the crime world. The friends he makes in the underworld targets his family in the end to destroy him. The film’s narrative and the powerful performance of the actors helped making it a commercial and critical success.
Khan and Khanna play thieves in the film by the names Shankar and Shambhu respectively. The two cautiously fight against the increasing injustice and corruption in their locality. Khan and Khanna’s on-screen partnership won hearts all over the world.
All these films have a major contribution in the Hindi film industry and are still remembered to be the classics.
Feroz Khan died in 2009 after battling with his pro-longed lungs cancer. Whereas Vinod Khanna passed away later in 2017 due to bladder cancer, reports news18.
