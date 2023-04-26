Meghan Markle accused of creating 'racial firestorm' for royal family

Royal commentator Megyn Kelly has lashed out at Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle for creating a "racial firestorm" for the royal family.



The Duchess of Sussex, according to Kelly, clearly "injected the issue of race" during her tell-all chat with the US TV host Oprah Winfrey.

"It got so bad, and it turned out to be so untrue – that they weren’t going to give Archie the title because he was part black – a lie, all this stuff was exposed as lies," she told Sky News host Paul Murray.

Meghan, in a series of damning and disturbing claims that threaten to spark a racism scandal around Buckingham Palace, said there was concern within the royal family about her baby's skin tone .



Meghan told Oprah during her highly anticipated 2021 interview that an unnamed member of the family raised the issue of how dark their unborn baby Archie’s skin would be while she was pregnant.

The Duchess told the host that there were several "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born."

In one of the most shocking revelations from an explosive confessional, she said: "That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that family had with him." Meghan declined to reveal who was involved in those conversations, saying: "That would be very damaging to them."