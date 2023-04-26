Chris Hemsworth's mighty physique secrets out

Chris Hemsworth went the extra mile for Thor and Extraction roles, as his chef spilled the beans on his insane calorie intake.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the superstar’s chef Dan Churchill spilled beans on the Marvel star’s insane diet plan.



'"It takes a lot of discipline to adhere to Chris's schedule — he often has to sacrifice taste and flavor to get the job done," Churchill said.

Hemsworth extreme dieting includes consuming ten meals daily full of 450 calories each to get in shape for his roles, including foods like steak, chicken, broccoli, and banana protein shakes.

Previously, the Australian actor's personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, told Insider that he put in 300 grams of protein daily while preparing for films like Thor.

While the actor also experimented with going vegan for Avengers: Endgame.

"We wanted to see if he could maintain a certain size and were surprised by how well it worked," Zocchi added.