37 Pakistanis evacuees reach Jeddah from Sudan

A ship carrying evacuees from Sudan arrives at Jeddah Port. — Twitter/@ForeignOfficePk

As many as 37 Pakistanis have been evacuated from Sudan and reached Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.



The process of evacuation of foreigners and Sudanese is underway as the civil war rages in the African country. Ten days of heavy fighting until Monday has killed hundreds of people in Khartoum. Currently, a US-brokered ceasefire between Sudan's warring generals brought some calm to the capital, but witnesses reported fresh air strikes.

"Evacuation plan for Pakistani nationals in Sudan continues. The ship carrying 37 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan arrives in Jeddah," FO said.

The FO said that the evacuees were received by Pakistan's Consul General Khalid Majid at Jeddah Port. It also thanked the government of Saudi Arabia for showing support and hospitality.

So far, over 700 Pakistanis have been evacuated to safety from the war-torn country.

On Tuesday, a second convoy carrying 211 Pakistanis left from Khartoum, a day after the evacuation of at least 500 Pakistanis from Sudan, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto had said.

"In keeping with the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis, Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to lead in the relief and rescue of Pakistanis in Sudan," a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

The statement said that Ambassador Meer Bahrose Regi’s team in Khartoum and Port Sudan were working day and night to facilitate the stay of Pakistanis who were still in Sudan until their evacuation to Pakistan.

"We remain engaged with friendly countries in the region especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to facilitate this process," it added.