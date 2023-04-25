Another convoy carrying 211 Pakistani leaves from war-torn Sudan: FM Bilawal

An image of black smoke rising from the site of an attack in Khartoum, Sudan. — AFP/File

Another convoy carrying 211 Pakistanis has left from Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, a day after the evacuation of at least 500 Pakistanis from the war-torn country, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said on Tuesday.

"In keeping with the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis, Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to lead in the relief and rescue of Pakistanis in Sudan," a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

With the latest batch of repatriates, the total number of Pakistanis who have been evacuated to safety has reached 700.

The statement said that Ambassador Meer Bahrose Regi’s team in Khartoum and Port Sudan were working day and night to facilitate the stay of Pakistanis who were still in Sudan until their evacuation to Pakistan.

"We remain engaged with friendly countries in the region especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to facilitate this process," it added.



The statement quoted FM Bilawal as saying: "I am grateful for the hard work of our missions in the region and the entire Foreign Office Team led by Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan who is leading the inter-agency coordination process."

500 stranded Pakistanis reach Port Sudan

As the first batch of 500 Pakistanis residing in Sudan reached Port Sudan, a port city in eastern Sudan on Monday, the Foreign Office was said to be contemplating bringing diplomats from Jeddah to help with evacuation by sea if necessary.

However, if there are chances for evacuation by air, then extra help from Jeddah would not be needed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was personally monitoring the emergency plan for the evacuation of Pakistani nationals during the last 72 hours, according to the statement.



The PMO added that the evacuated Pakistanis who were being repatriated to Pakistan through special flights were provided accommodation and food by the government.

The diplomatic missions of Pakistan and other countries in the region were supporting Pakistan in the evacuation process.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of Bilawal, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar, foreign ministry officers and Pakistan's ambassador in Sudan.

He particularly appreciated the military authorities and other relevant people for their expertise and dutifulness in formulating an effective evacuation plan and its successful implementation.