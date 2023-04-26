Queen Camilla praised for inviting ex-husband to King Charles’ coronation

file footage

Queen Camilla is being praised for inviting her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles to the landmark coronation of her husband King Charles on May 6.



Camilla and Parker Bowles were married for 22 years before divorcing in 1995, and 28 years after separating, they remain close with a ‘really good family ethic’, as per former Tory minister Nadine Dorries.

Writing for The Daily Mail, Dorries shared how she was ‘overcome with joy’ after reading that Parker Bowles will be attending the ceremony and will watch his ex-wife being crowned the Queen Consort along King Charles.

Dorries wrote: “In the many years that have passed since their own separation, Camilla and Andrew have set a positive example not just for to their children, but to the whole country.”

She went on to highlight how ‘when children are involved, a former spouse will always be a part of your life’; Camilla and Parker Bowles share two children, and five grandchildren.

“They have shown that it is possible to live in relative harmony after divorce… Nothing will make that point clearer than for Andrew to be at the Coronation, bursting with pride,” Dorries concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Parker Bowles was also invited as a special guest to Camilla’s 2005 wedding to King Charles.