Prince Harry made 'weekly' phone calls to Chelsy Davy during war

Prince Harry awaited to make calls to then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy during phone time in Afghanistan.
The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’ reveals he used to get 30 minutes to time on the telephone to contact his loved ones. More often than ever, he always chose his former girlfriend.
He pens: “We were given thirty minutes each week on the sat phone. The phone card was called Paradigm, and it had a code on the back, which you punched into the keypad. Then a robot, a nice-sounding woman, told you how many minutes you had left.”
He adds: “Next thing you knew… Spike, that you? Chels. Your old life, down the line. The sound always made you catch your breath. To think of home was never easy, for a complex set of reasons. To hear home was a stab in the chest.”
Tom Holland starring 'The Crowded Room' will premiere on June 9, 2023
Gigi Hadid sported Disney merchandise on her vacations to the theme park
Molly Ringwald’s views on sexual harassment in the industry
Elle Fanning speaks up about her plans to attend 2023 Met Gala
Nicolas Cage shares he had to pay back six million dollars he owed to get out of debt
Denzel Washington shares his thoughts after getting standing ovation at CinemaCon