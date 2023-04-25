Westminster Abbey closed for visitors, worshippers amid preparations for King Charles coronation

King Charles coronation: Westminster Abbey closed for visitors, worshippers

Westminster Abbey has been closed for visitors and worshippers until Monday 8th May.



The announcement was made by the royal church on its official Twitter handle days before King Charles coronation on May 6.

The statement reads: “To prepare for the Coronation of The King and Queen Consort we will be closed to visitors and worshippers from 25th April and will re-open on Monday 8th May.

“Services will take place in St Margaret's Church until Tuesday 2nd May.”

British monarchs have been crowned at Westminster Abbey since 1066, when the Coronation of William the Conqueror took place here.

Since then, a further 38 reigning monarchs have been crowned at the Abbey.

King Charles late mother Queen Elizabeth II was also crowned in Westminster Abbey on 2 June, 1953.