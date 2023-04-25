Westminster Abbey closed for visitors, worshippers amid preparations for King Charles coronation

Westminster Abbey has been closed for visitors and worshippers until Monday 8th May.
The announcement was made by the royal church on its official Twitter handle days before King Charles coronation on May 6.
The statement reads: “To prepare for the Coronation of The King and Queen Consort we will be closed to visitors and worshippers from 25th April and will re-open on Monday 8th May.
“Services will take place in St Margaret's Church until Tuesday 2nd May.”
British monarchs have been crowned at Westminster Abbey since 1066, when the Coronation of William the Conqueror took place here.
Since then, a further 38 reigning monarchs have been crowned at the Abbey.
King Charles late mother Queen Elizabeth II was also crowned in Westminster Abbey on 2 June, 1953.
Meghan Markle will remain at £12 million mansion in Montecito, California, to celebrate son Archie's fourth birthday
Prince Louis, the youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton, turned five over the weekend
Prince Louis, 5, is the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose elder siblings are Princess...
Kate Middleton shares three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with husband Prince William
King Charles support to Kate Middleton comes amid reports the Princess has issued a firm warning to palace
Princess Kate Middleton also brought together nineteen British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to...