Prince Harry seeking ‘reassurances’ from King Charles because he’s ‘homesick’

Prince Harry has reportedly been making ‘homesick’ calls to his father to reassure himself of the security measures taken ahead of his attendance at the Coronation.
Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this month that the Duke of Sussex, 38, will be traveling to London for his father’s coronation, while his wife, Meghan Markle will be staying with their two kids.
According to Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers, who told Sky News Australia, that Prince Harry is worried about security arrangements and “where would he be placed within any kind of seating plan.”
The 38-year-old royal has been seeking “seeking reassurances” from the monarch. “He’s homesick, he does miss his family.”
Tensions between the Sussexes and the royal family has only escalated after they stepped down from their senior roles in January 2020. The couple came spoke out about their experiences at The Firm in their December 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
Furthermore, the prince released his explosive memoir, Spare, in January, in which he made many allegations against his brother, Prince William, and their father.
After the news of Harry’s attendance at the historic royal event headlines, many believed that the father and son may end up making amends in their relationship.
However, Myers finds it difficult to believe that might be so, “It’s very hard to see how that marriages up with his attitude.”
